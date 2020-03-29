Trump Mocks 'Lamestream Media' Over 'Tremendous Disapproval' In Coronavirus Coverage

President Trump shamed the mainstream media Sunday over its terrible coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet!” Trump tweeted.

Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Trump followed up by noting that the media “is going crazy” over the fact that many Americans are tuning into his coronavirus task force briefings.

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Multiple polls do show low approval of the media’s coverage of the coronavirus.

A Gallup poll taken last week shows Trump’s approval of his handling of the virus at 60%, with the media trailing behind at 44%.

Gallup – approval of their handling of the coronavirus: Hospitals 88-10

State governments 82-17

Your employer 82-14

Trump 60-38

Congress 59-37

News media 44-55 Of all the groups they polled, nothing rates lower than the news media, and Trump beats them by 16% in approval. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 26, 2020

Likewise, the disapproval of the media is at 55%, with Trump at 38%.

This may help explain why the media has been calling for network blackouts of Trump’s daily coronavirus press conferences, as they bypass the media’s spin to deliver updates directly to the American people.

A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!