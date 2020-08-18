Trump Mocks Michelle Obama's 'Snooze' Speech; Even Leftists Say DNC Unwatchable

Image Credits: Screenshot.

President Trump mocked Michelle Obama’s DNC speech Monday, noting that it was pre-taped and extremely boring.

“These are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama, her speech was taped,” Trump said during a campaign speech at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

“You want to go to a snooze?” Trump quipped, adding “You know when you hear a speech is taped, it’s like there’s nothing very exciting about it, right?”

The President also noted that taping a speech isn’t very impressive, stating “I’ll tape my speech, next week … I’ll make sure it’s perfecto, every word will be perfect.”

Trump also continued to mock Fox News for covering the DNC

“Fox will broadcast them more than they broadcast us,” he said, adding “You know that.”

During her speech, Obama said Trump was “in over his head,” urging that “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.”

“He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

The first night of the DNC was widely slammed by those who managed to get through watching it.

Former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson compared watching the speeches to “binge watching a Marriott commercial”:

She also bemoaned the complete lack of policy prescriptions:

Even leftist ‘reporters’ begged for it to stop:

Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi summed it all up with a DNC ‘bingo card’ drinking game:

Taibbi asked viewers to “Turn on your TV to CNN or MSNBC right now. The odds aren’t bad – I’d put them at 7-2 – that the word “historic” is in the chyron. You will hear this word five thousand times, at minimum, per day of convention coverage. Out of respect for human life, you’ll therefore be asked to drink to “history” or “historic” only when uttered by actual convention speakers. I hope readers understand, without it being included on the list, that any mention of “Malarkey” is an automatic drink.”

