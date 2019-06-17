Trump Mocks Pathetic Impeachment Protests: "Almost nobody showed up"

President Trump mocked Democrats Sunday over poor turnouts to protests that were organised by the left wing radical group MoveOn.org under the banner of ‘#ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy’.

“Yesterday was the Radical Left Democrats big Impeachment day,’ Trump tweeted, adding ‘They worked so hard to make it something really big and special but had one problem – almost nobody showed up.”

Yesterday was the Radical Left Democrats big Impeachment day. They worked so hard to make it something really big and special but had one problem – almost nobody showed up. “The Media admits low turnout for anti-Trump rallies.” @FoxNews “All around the Country people are……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

…..saying enough. Democrat voters want to hear the politicians talking about issues. This is a huge distraction and will only help Donald Trump get elected.” @JedediahBila “Greatest President since Ronald Reagan” said a counter-protester. LehighValleyLive — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

“Democrat voters want to hear the politicians talking about issues. This is a huge distraction and will only help Donald Trump get elected.” The President added.

MoveOn claimed that there were over 140 protests across the country. However, the only gatherings of any note occurred in the liberal strongholds of New York City and California.

Footage of the events confirmed turnout was lack luster, with numbers in the low hundreds:





Meanwhile, Trump is expecting 100,000 people at a rally tomorrow:

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

MoveOn’s website prefaced the protests by calling on Democrats in Congress to begin taking steps toward impeachment.

“Donald Trump’s abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable,’ the site reads. ‘The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.”

Democrats cannot decide whether Trump has committed a crime or if impeachment is divisive:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.” I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019