Trump Mocks Pathetic Impeachment Protests: "Almost nobody showed up"

President Trump mocked Democrats Sunday over poor turnouts to protests that were organised by the left wing radical group MoveOn.org under the banner of ‘#ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy’.

“Yesterday was the Radical Left Democrats big Impeachment day,’ Trump tweeted, adding ‘They worked so hard to make it something really big and special but had one problem – almost nobody showed up.”

“Democrat voters want to hear the politicians talking about issues. This is a huge distraction and will only help Donald Trump get elected.” The President added.

MoveOn claimed that there were over 140 protests across the country. However, the only gatherings of any note occurred in the liberal strongholds of New York City and California.

Footage of the events confirmed turnout was lack luster, with numbers in the low hundreds:


Meanwhile, Trump is expecting 100,000 people at a rally tomorrow:

MoveOn’s website prefaced the protests by calling on Democrats in Congress to begin taking steps toward impeachment.

“Donald Trump’s abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable,’ the site reads. ‘The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.”

Democrats cannot decide whether Trump has committed a crime or if impeachment is divisive:


Related Articles

Google Recognizes Father's Day With 'Gender Neutral' Doodle

Google Recognizes Father’s Day With ‘Gender Neutral’ Doodle

U.S. News
Comments
USA Powerlifting Federation Prepares To Defend Transgender Athlete Policy In Court

USA Powerlifting Federation Prepares To Defend Transgender Athlete Policy In Court

U.S. News
Comments

Elizabeth Warren Surging Ahead of First Presidential Debate

U.S. News
comments

Africans coming across southern border have ‘rolls of $100 bills’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Calls the Media ‘Out of Control’ in Latest Twitter Missive

U.S. News
comments

Comments