Trump Mocks Small Crowds for ‘Creepy Joe Biden’ at Competing Campaign Rally in Nevada

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both campaigned in Nevada on Saturday, but it was clear that Trump bested the former vice president in crowd size.

“By the way, Joe Biden is in Las Vegas,” Trump said, during a rally in Elko, Nevada. “Sleepy Joe Biden, we call him ‘One Percent Joe.’”

Trump noted that despite repeatedly running for president, Biden never got more than one percent support in the polls.

When Trump asked supporters which nickname they preferred, one woman in the crowd shouted “Creepy Joe!”

“She said ‘Creepy Joe,’” Trump said, pointing her out in the crowd. “No, I would never do that, I would never insult him like that.” The “Creepy Joe Biden” nickname grew among Trump supporters, based off of pictures of the former Vice President’s habitual holding and touching women and girls during political events.

