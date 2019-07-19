Trump Mocks ‘Staged’ Greeting For Ilhan Omar

Image Credits: Zach Gibson/Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday mocked what he described as a “staged” greeting for “Foul Mouthed” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in her home district — blasting the coverage and accusing the media of forging a “sick partnership” with the freshman congresswoman and her allies.

Trump started his tweetstorm by addressing the controversy surrounding the “send her back” chant started by supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina. He had distanced himself Thursday from the chant (which was directed at Omar) but on Friday accused the media of showing a double standard in coverage.

“It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen,” he tweeted.

President Trump is taking back the ground seized in the name of political correctness, and demanding elected officials stand for the citizens they are meant to represent.


