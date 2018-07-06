Trump Mocks 'Very Low IQ' Maxine Waters

President Trump mocked Maxine Waters on Thursday during an epic rally in Montana for Republican US Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

“I said it the other day, yes, she is a low IQ individual, Maxine Waters,” Trump said. “I said it the other day.”

“I mean, honestly, she’s somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe that,” he said to huge laughter.

Transcript via RCP:

(APPLAUSE) “He will be impeached. I will impeach him.” Even the Democrats are saying, “How are you saying that?” They don’t want to use that word, because it gets the Republicans out to vote. They say, “Stay away from that word. Especially since he’s done nothing wrong.” That helps also, right? (APPLAUSE) There’s no collusion. No collusion. After spending $22 million, it’s awfully tough. And the House just left and they said, “There’s no collusion.” Can you imagine this? It’s all a ruse. This was an excuse for the Democrats who lost an election, who actually got their ass kicked, 306 to 223, that’s a pretty good shellacking — 306.

The whole rally was Campaign Trump at his finest:

It’s truly remarkable seeing a packed crowd cheering like crazy over what used to be relatively “boring” policy discussions!