Trump Moves Cruz Rally to Much Larger Venue After "Unprecedented" Demand

President Trump is moving next week’s rally with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to a larger venue due to “unprecedented” ticket demand.


Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale made the decision public Thursday afternoon and revealed Houston’s Toyota Center, which seats around 19,000 to be the new venue.

The previous venue only held 8,000.

“Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented!” Said Parscale. “This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter.”

“Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed!”

This news comes at the heels of new video showing a throng of excited Montana fans waiting over six hours to attend Trump’s Missoula rally on Thursday night.

“[We] love [Trump’s] energy, go Trump!” Said a Missoula fan. “We got his back.”

Interstingly, the hype surrounding Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s appears to be funneling in from New York and California; Hollywood’s top publicist said he hasn’t seen “Los Angeles this excited about a liberal politician in years.”

And remember, he’s running for office in Texas.

Correspondingly, Beto’s momentum has been widely reported over recent weeks, but the booming Houston demand for Trump, despite the media’s negative coverage of the president, further demonstrates that the establishment media continues to ignore the grassroots excitement for Trump, which of course will boost Cruz in his re-election race.

Also, Houston made news earlier today after a loyal Beto NPC was filmed destroying Ted Cruz campaign signs while acting “demonically possessed.”

