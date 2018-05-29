Trump moves forward with tech limits, tariffs ahead of China trade meeting

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it is going ahead with actions to crack down on Chinese trade practices by June 30.

In a press release, the White House says President Trump is planning further export controls against China to counter Chinese intellectual property theft, including tariffs on Chinese tech exports believed to contain stolen American intellectual property.

“To protect our national security, the United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology,” the statement reads.

A 25 percent tariff will be levied on $50 billion of tech goods imported from China and the U.S. pledges in the statement to continue litigating the issue in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The list of affected goods will be released by June 15, the statement says.

