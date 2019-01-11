Trump Moving Closer to Invoking Emergency Powers to Build Wall

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Fed up with Democratic obstruction, President Donald J. Trump moved closer yesterday to fulfilling his signature campaign promise by declaring a national emergency under federal law so the government can finally move forward with building a desperately needed wall on the nation’s porous multi-state border with Mexico.

“We’re either going to have a win, make a compromise, because I think a compromise is a win for everybody, or I will declare a national emergency,” Trump said at the White House Thursday before leaving for a tour of the border in Texas.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn toward the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Legal experts say the president has the authority to declare an emergency and invoke a federal statute called the National Emergencies Act that President Gerald Ford signed into law on Sept. 14, 1976.

