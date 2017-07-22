Trump: Mueller and Sessions should investigate Clinton ties to Russia

President Trump on Saturday tried to redirect the Russia investigation to his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Several Trump officials and members of his campaign are under investigation for alleged collusion with Russia during Moscow’s attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

According to Trump, there are just as many questions about Clinton’s Russia ties, deleted emails and business connections.

In the same series of tweets, the president also brought up former FBI director James Comey, who Trump fired earlier this year. Trump has suggested Comey has suspicious allegiances.

