Trump: Mueller Investigation 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL'

President Trump lashed out at FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, calling his Russia collusion investigation outright unconstitutional rather than settling with his usual labels of “witch hunt” and “hoax.”

“The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!” the president tweeted.

Trump also implied wrongdoing by Democrats in the tweet, likely referring to the FISA abuse that allowed surveillance against Trump campaign officials, the Deep State spying within his campaign, the unverified Steele Dossier, the Uranium One deal, Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails and her subsequent exoneration by former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump also said that even if Mueller were to bring phony charges against him, he could simply pardon himself, but added that would be unnecessary since he’s done nothing wrong.