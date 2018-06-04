Trump: Mueller Investigation 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL'

President Trump lashed out at FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, calling his Russia collusion investigation outright unconstitutional rather than settling with his usual labels of “witch hunt” and “hoax.”
“The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!” the president tweeted.
The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
Trump also implied wrongdoing by Democrats in the tweet, likely referring to the FISA abuse that allowed surveillance against Trump campaign officials, the Deep State spying within his campaign, the unverified Steele Dossier, the Uranium One deal, Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails and her subsequent exoneration by former FBI Director James Comey.
Trump also said that even if Mueller were to bring phony charges against him, he could simply pardon himself, but added that would be unnecessary since he’s done nothing wrong.
As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!
