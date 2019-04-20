Trump: Mueller Report 'Written As Nastily As Possible' By 'True Trump Haters'

President Trump stepped up his attacks against special counsel Robert Mueller early Saturday morning, claiming Mueller’s recently released report “was written as nastily as possible” by “true Trump Haters.”

In a string of early morning tweets, Trump lashed out at Mueller calling him “highly conflicted” and once again declaring the special counsel’s investigation “the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history.”

“Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had lashed out at Mueller early Friday one day after declaring the report cleared him of collusion and obstruction, claiming some statements about him in the document “are total bullshit” and deriding the more than 400-page document as the “Crazy Mueller Report.”

