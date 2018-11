President Trump is well aware that he is being conned.

But who is former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller really?

For two years Mueller has operated as a phantasm, maneuvering a dark cloud that has hung over Trump and spoiling the resounding economic and populist success a majority of Americans had been waiting for.

Mueller is quite simply a fix-it man for the global elite and his track record serves as a nefarious resume that has managed to avoid public scrutiny for far too long.