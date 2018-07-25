Trump Mulls 25% Tariff on Foreign-Made Cars - Report

Despite warnings from fellow Republicans and business leaders, White House advisors believe President Donald Trump has plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on roughly $200 billion in foreign-made cars this year, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing three people briefed on discussions.

Business executives and GOP members have said such a move could lead to political chaos and damage the economy, but Trump has told advisors to “simply trust his business acumen,” the Post reported.

Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking? Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 Billion on Trade last year. No weakness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

The president underlined his business-first message in a tweet Wednesday morning.

