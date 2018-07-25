Trump Mulls 25% Tariff on Foreign-Made Cars - Report

Image Credits: flickr, meaact.

Despite warnings from fellow Republicans and business leaders, White House advisors believe President Donald Trump has plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on roughly $200 billion in foreign-made cars this year, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing three people briefed on discussions.

Business executives and GOP members have said such a move could lead to political chaos and damage the economy, but Trump has told advisors to “simply trust his business acumen,” the Post reported.

The president underlined his business-first message in a tweet Wednesday morning.

China’s “Vicious” Targeting of US Farmers Will Fail – Trump

‘3, 4, or 5%?’: Drudge Teases Excellent Trump Economic Report

