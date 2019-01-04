Trump Mulls Declaring National Emergency to Build Wall

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

President Trump is considering declaring a national emergency to build a border wall.

The president said he may call a national emergency to build a wall “very quickly” during a press conference on Friday.

“Absolutely, we can call a national emergency,” he told reporters. “I haven’t done it. I may do it. I may do it. We can call a national emergency and build it very quickly.”

“It’s another way of doing it. If we can do it through a negotiated process, we’re giving that a shot.”


Interestingly, a CBS reporter pointed out that the section of federal law Trump was referring to was used by then-President Bush to funnel military construction funds into an unspecified project during a declared national emergency in 2001.

Earlier, the White House released an eight-page briefing entitled “A Border Security and Humanitarian Crisis” which outlines its case for a border wall:


