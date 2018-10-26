Trump Mulls Executive Order to Block All Migrants at Border

Image Credits: USCBP.

President Trump is considering a sweeping executive order that would block migrants, including asylum seekers, from entering the U.S. at the southern border in a bid to stop the caravan traveling north through Mexico.

The White House, if it goes ahead with the measure, would issue new regulations restricting certain migrants from seeking asylum. The rules would effectively block most if not all the migrants who are taking part in the caravan, Politico reported.

The order would be akin to Trump’s previous aggressive immigration-blocking executive orders, such as the travel ban aimed at halting people from some Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

McCaskill Ad: I'm "Not One of Those Crazy Democrats"

McCaskill Ad: I’m “Not One of Those Crazy Democrats”

Government
Comments
GM Wants Trump Admin to Issue National Electric Vehicle Mandate

GM Wants Trump Admin to Issue National Electric Vehicle Mandate

Government
Comments

Ex-Secret Service: Bombs Were “Amateur on Purpose”

Government
comments

Why America’s Future Is At Stake in The November Election

Government
comments

Ariz. Troopers’ Union Abandons Open Borders Dem Candidate

Government
comments

Comments