Trump Mulls Federal Action on Homelessness in Democrat-Run Cities

Image Credits: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an exclusive interview during his visit to Japan for the G20 summit and shared his plans to combat rising homelessness and mental illness in America.

During the interview, Trump told Carlson he is “looking at it very seriously” and said some people forced to live on the streets are “living in hell.”

“It’s disgraceful. I’m going to maybe and I’m looking at it very seriously,” Trump said. “We’re doing some other things that you probably noticed like some of the very important things that we’re doing now. But we’re looking at it very seriously because you can’t do that.”

Read more


Stewart Rhodes gives his take on the left’s call for violence and terrorism to force an authoritarian fascist takeover of America.


Related Articles

Pelosi, Schumer Feud Over Border Funding

Pelosi, Schumer Feud Over Border Funding

Government
Comments
Alabama Expands Law Allowing Private Police Forces — And the Opposition Goes Nuts

Alabama Expands Law Allowing Private Police Forces — And the Opposition Goes Nuts

Government
Comments

The Gov’t Wants To Outlaw Encrypted Messaging In iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, Wickr, Telegram…

Government
comments

Abolish Asset Forfeiture at the Local Level

Government
comments

2020 Dem Candidates Condemn Trump’s Historic DMZ Meeting With Kim Jong Un

Government
comments

Comments