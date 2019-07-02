Trump Mulls Federal Action on Homelessness in Democrat-Run Cities

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an exclusive interview during his visit to Japan for the G20 summit and shared his plans to combat rising homelessness and mental illness in America.

During the interview, Trump told Carlson he is “looking at it very seriously” and said some people forced to live on the streets are “living in hell.”

“It’s disgraceful. I’m going to maybe and I’m looking at it very seriously,” Trump said. “We’re doing some other things that you probably noticed like some of the very important things that we’re doing now. But we’re looking at it very seriously because you can’t do that.”

