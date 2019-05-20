Trump Must Counter The Authoritarianism Of The Left

President Trump is facing a disillusioned Congress mired in group think and gridlock, a Congress hell-bent on impeaching President Trump based on fraud, a Congress following the United Nations replacement migration plan to a tee and plan to allow 600 million immigrants into the United States within forty years, thus doubling and rendering the native-born and legalized American population obsolete.

Basically, this would be the projected end of America as we know it.

The only way to counter the crazed authoritarianism of the left and others in Congress is to unleash old laws on the books, like the Insurrection Act, to begin the process of returning the United States back to its sovereign state.

These laws intended to protect the United States from this very situation.