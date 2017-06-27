Trump Must Now Revoke CNN's White House Press Credentials

President Donald Trump must now consider revoking CNN’s White House press credentials after a new video released by Project Veritas revealed that the network pushes Trump-Russia hysteria despite knowing the whole story is “mostly bullshit”.

CNN senior producer John Bonifield was asked about the network’s breathless coverage of the Russia investigation and allegations that Trump colluded with Moscow to influence the election.

“Could be bullshit,” Bonifield responded. “I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now.”

In other words, a senior producer at CNN was caught on tape admitting that the network deliberately pushes fake news about Donald Trump.

“I think the president is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun. You have no real proof,” Bonifield went on to say.

He then admitted that CNN pushes the fake news Trump-Russia collusion story to get viewers.

Asked, “Why is CNN constantly like Russia this, Russia that?,” Bonifield responds, “Because it’s ratings. … Our ratings are incredible right now.”

Three CNN journalists were also just forced to resign after the network apologized for pushing another fake news story about Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci being linked to a Russian investment fund.

Any other news outlet that admitted it created fake news simply to make money and attract eyeballs would be savaged by the rest of the media, put on a blacklist and wouldn’t get anywhere near the White House.

Why should CNN, an organization that employs activists posing as impartial reporters like Jim Acosta, be treated any differently?

Trump must now seriously look at revoking CNN’s access to the White House.

Fake news is dangerous to democracy. Fake news should not be tolerated.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.