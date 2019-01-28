Trump Must Use Full Executive Power

Image Credits: US Army.

Roger Stone’s recent arrest has opened the Pandora’s box of the left’s unwavering totalitarianism.

President Trump has been cautious about exerting his executive power out of respect to the country and as a reaction to the unpleasant scar the abuse of executive power left after the Obama administration disregarded checks and balances.

However, it is that very unwillingness to exert those executive powers in the face of a Deep State fueled by monumental corruption and little known Obama era emergency powers that could lead to President Trump’s downfall.

President Trump must use FULL EXECUTIVE POWER.


