Trump: Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters Will ‘Make America Weak Again!’

President Trump continued assailing Democrat leaders on Twitter Wednesday, calling out Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters as the poster children for the far left’s obstructionist movement.

“Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party,” the president tweeted.

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

“Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!”

The aggressive tweet marked yet another volley in Trump’s campaign against open border Democrats, who continue to subvert the administration’s strong borders initiative.

Waters’ most recent “crazy rant” called on Dems to publicly confront Trump supporters and members of the president’s cabinet.

“And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at a rally, referencing the Red Hen restaurant’s recent booting of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

On Wednesday, a mob of Dems acting on Waters’ orders harassed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at his home, where his wife Elaine Chao turned them away.

Other Democrats, emboldened by Waters’ radical rhetoric, have also recently confronted other Trump admin members.

“In just the last week, a Virginia restaurant ejected White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a leftist ambushed White House advisor Stephen Miller yelling ‘fascist’ at a Mexican restaurant, and others prevented Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi from entering a movie theater,” Infowars documented Tuesday.

Trump responded in kind on Monday by labeling the congresswoman “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

House and Senate minority leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have also been frequent targets of the president’s Twitter ire due to their support for weak borders and globalist policies.

Democrats want open Borders, where anyone can come into our Country, and stay. This is Nancy Pelosi’s dream. It won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years. At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security – now he’ll take Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

