Trump Narrows SCOTUS Choices Down to These Half-Dozen Judges

Image Credits: Joe Ravi / Wiki.

President Trump has completed the interview process for Supreme Court candidates after speaking with six judges, a source with knowledge of the selection process tells Fox News.

The president and his vetting team have moved quickly ahead of an expected announcement on Monday.

While liberal advocacy groups and others are gearing up for a major confirmation fight, Trump is charging ahead with an imminent decision to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, and potentially move the court more solidly to the right.

Read more


Related Articles

The Next Big Labor Case

The Next Big Labor Case

Government
Comments
Trump shapes the landscape in Jerusalem

Trump shapes the landscape in Jerusalem

Government
Comments

More Evidence that Guns Don’t Cause Suicide

Government
Comments

Why the Supreme Court Does What the Pentagon Wants

Government
Comments

Buchanan: Regular Dems Hate Borders Too

Government
Comments

Comments