Trump: 'National Holiday Would Be Immediately Declared' If Obama Made Deals Like Me

President Trump on Sunday claimed that “a National Holiday would be immediately declared” if former President Barack Obama made the deals on immigration and the economy that he has.

“If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday morning touted his border security deal with Mexico, which averted tariffs on the U.S.’s southern neighbor, while knocking the media for its coverage of the agreement.

