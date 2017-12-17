Trump National Security Strategy Will Have 'Deep Focus' on Economic Competitiveness with China

The Trump administration’s upcoming National Security Strategy — a document required by Congress — will be the first one to have a deep focus on economic competitiveness, particularly with China, according to a source familiar with it.

Towards that end, the NSS is expected to be actionable, in terms of recommending certain economic trade laws be reformed, the source told Breitbart News on Friday. The NSS is expected to be released on Monday.

In the Trump administration’s view, the United States’ greatest weapon is a strong and sustainable gross domestic product (GDP).

Along those lines, the NSS is expected to have a heavy focus on reciprocal and fair trade, economic strength, economic competitiveness, and economic warfare directed towards the U.S.

