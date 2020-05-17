Trump Never Pushed A Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

Many people in President Trump’s base are concerned about mandatory vaccines. Liberals tend to lean more towards advocating government mandated vaccinations whereas conservatives tend to lean more towards advocating freedom of choice. From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, both sides have weighed in on their concerns of a COVID-19 vaccination; some love the idea, while others abhor it.

President Trump just announced project “Warp Speed” which will accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. During his press briefing last Friday, the President made the statement, “vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back”. This statement, by no stretch of the imagination, does not say he’s pushing mandatory vaccination.

“I don’t want people to believe that this is dependent on a vaccine…some people are not going to want to get it.” – President Trump

Before we start demonizing the President’s project Warp Speed let’s look at original source material instead of edited clips and out of context quotes.

The President emphasized his efforts to find “effective treatments and vaccines,” not vaccines alone. Notice he’s emphasizing “hundreds of treatments” with over 530 possible treatments available other than vaccines.

It’s important to realize there are millions of Americans that are demanding a vaccine. Nothing is going to change their opinion on that. So, is it better to allow all of this funding for research to go to the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, or should Trump work with top American scientists to develop a vaccine that is more likely to be “safer”?

If I had to choose between an American-made vaccine or a Bill Gates-Chinese vaccine, I’m going with the American-based vaccine. But, I’m not going to be forced to make that choice because vaccination isn’t going to be mandatory under the Trump administration. But, if we allow this issue to split Trump’s base, I can assure you it will be mandatory under a Biden administration.

