Trump Never Used Executive Privilege to Redact From Mueller Report, Barr Says

President Trump never used executive privilege to block any public disclosures from the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr pointed out.

The only parts redacted from the report were redactions required by federal law, Barr indicated.

“Following my March 29th letter, the Office of the White House Counsel requested the opportunity to review the redacted version of the report in order to advise the President on the potential invocation of privilege, which is consistent with long-standing practice,” the attorney general wrote. “Following that review, the President confirmed that, in the interests of transparency and full disclosure to the American people, he would not assert privilege over the Special Counsel’s report.”

“Accordingly, the public report I am releasing today contains redactions only for the four categories that I previously outlined, and no material has been redacted based on executive privilege.”

Interestingly, the president apparently never bothered to request an advanced copy of the report to decide whether to assert privilege over anything, meaning that he didn’t know what was in the report before deciding to be transparent.

Under executive privilege, the president could theoretically block the public disclosure of communications personally involving the president and, to an lesser extent, communications on sensitive matters by executive branch personnel.



