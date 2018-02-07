Trump: 'New FBI Texts Are Bombshells!'

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on the newly released batch of texts between pro-Clinton FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page.

Well put.

Page said in a message that former President Obama wanted “to know everything we’re doing,” which raises questions about his involvement in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as well as the Russia probe.

Obama had stated months before the election he had no involvement whatsoever in any ongoing investigations.

“I do not talk to the attorney general about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. We have a strict line,” he said on April 10, 2016.

“I guarantee it. I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department or the FBI, not just in this case but in any case. Full stop. Period.”


