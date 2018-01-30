Trump: New Health Secretary Will "Get Those Prescription Prices Way Down"

Image Credits: Chris Potter, Flickr.

President Trump used the swearing-in of the new secretary of health and human services as an opportunity to decry high prescription drug prices and pledge to bring them down — an intention he has long trumpeted but on which he has yet to follow through.

“He’s going to get those prescription drug prices way down,” Trump said as he introduced Alex Azar at the White House Monday.

“Prescription drug prices is going to be one of the big things,” Trump said of Azar’s new job. “Whenever I speak to Alex, I speak to him about that, I think, prior to anything else. And I know you can do it. You know the system. And you can do it because it’s wrong.”

Read more


Related Articles

Study: Physical Activity in Teenage Years Crucial to Cut Heart Risk

Study: Physical Activity in Teenage Years Crucial to Cut Heart Risk

Health
Comments
Report: American Deaths Caused by Fentanyl Doubled Since 2015

Report: American Deaths Caused by Fentanyl Doubled Since 2015

Health
Comments

Bezos, Dimon, And Buffet Want To Take Control Of Your Healthcare

Health
Comments

The HPV Debacle: Suppressing Inconvenient Evidence

Health
Comments

America Remains One Of Just Seven Countries With Abortion On Demand Past 20 Weeks

Health
Comments

Comments