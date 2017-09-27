Trump: NFL 'Going To Hell' If US Protests Continue

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

The National Football League will “go to hell” if it continues showing disrespect to the American flag and the National Anthem, President Trump predicted Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump repeated his concerns with the NFL’s decision to take on America.

“I think the NFL is in a box. I think they’re in a really bad box,” President Trump told reporters.

“You look at what’s happening with their ratings… You look at what’s going… I mean frankly the only thing that’s doing well in the NFL is the pre-game because everybody wants to see what’s going on.”

“We have to respect our National Anthem,” Trump said. “We have to respect our country, and they’re not respecting our country.”

“And most importantly the fans agree with me,” he continued. “I mean largely the fans agree. But we have to show total respect for our National Anthem, for our flag, for our country. We have to do it.”

The president also discussed the failed effort to repeal Obamacare, an upcoming executive order on healthcare and the crisis in Puerto Rico during the press conference:


New Texas Law Lowers Fees for Handgun Licenses

Comedy Central Unveils 'Alex Jones' Parody Show...And It's Terrible

Comedy Central Unveils 'Alex Jones' Parody Show…And It's Terrible

Woman Dies of Flesh-eating Bacteria after Hurricane Harvey

College And Pro Sports Are Corrupt Institutions Preying On Americans

It's A National Bonfire: Fans All Over America Are Burning Jerseys To Show Their Anger With The NFL

