Trump, NKorea Berate ‘Failed’ Democrats Ahead of Vietnam Summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s media arm both piled on against Democrats ahead of a historic Vietnam summit between the two leaders, with Trump reminding them they failed to make any progress with the hermit regime since the Korean War.

“So funny to watch people who have failed for years, they got NOTHING, telling me how to negotiate with North Korea. But thanks anyway!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency also issued chiding commentary to the Democrats ahead of the joint summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, accusing them of “chilling the atmosphere.”

“The Democratic Party of the U.S. and other opponents to the negotiations move overtly and covertly to disrupt them as supported by scepticism backed by all sorts of groundless stories and misinformation even at such a crucial moment as now,” stated the Korean Central News Agency.

The outlet accused Democrats of being more focused on exacting revenge against Trump than seeking global peace, and slammed former President Obama’s “strategic patience” approach toward North Korea.

From Reuters:

Trump’s opponents would bear the responsibility if the summit failed to achieve results, which would leave the U.S. people exposed to “security threats”, it said. In some parts, the article appeared to echo Trump’s own recent talking points, which have blamed former President Barack Obama for taking the two countries to the brink of war. Obama’s “strategic patience” policy was “the worst blunder”, KCNA said, arguing that Democrats’ scepticism of Trump was driven by a desire to cover up their failures.

“The Democratic Party seems not realizing itself lurching toward conservative, being lost to its own ‘authenticity’ at the end of getting indulged in opposition just for the sake of opposition,” KCNA said.

Similarly to the Singapore Summit last year, the media is already trying to downplay the historic significance of a second meeting aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

“Well, look he has shifted the goalpost of trying to play down what’s going to come out of it. I think the President is just looking for good press,” NBC host Chuck Todd said Sunday.

Kim understands the economic potential of his country should it abandon nuclear weapons, Trump said.

“Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World. Because of its location and people (and him), it has more potential for rapid growth than any other nation!”

Democrats continue the calls to remove President Trump even citing the 25th Amendment as reason for his removal. Owen Shroyer exposes their motive is to cover their own criminality.