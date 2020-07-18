Trump: ‘No’ National Mask Mandate — ‘I Don’t Believe in That’

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images.

In an interview set to air on this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” President Donald Trump rejected the possibility of a national mask mandate.

Trump told Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace he was against the mask mandate because he wanted people to have a “certain freedom.”

“No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that,” Trump said. “No, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask, everything disappears. Hey, Dr. Fauci said, don’t wear a mask. Our Surgeon General – terrific guy – said, don’t wear a mask. Everybody who is saying don’t wear a mask – all of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know, masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”

