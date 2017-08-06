Trump: No Welfare to Migrants For First 5 Years

Migrants who enter the United States cannot receive welfare during their first five years in the country, President Trump revealed from his upcoming immigration overhaul.

“Just this week, we announced a historic immigration bill to create a merit-based Green Card system that ends the abuse of our welfare system, stops chain migration, and protects our workers and our economy,” he stated on his weekly radio address. “As an example, you cannot get welfare for five years when you come into our country.”

“You cannot just come in like in past weeks, years, and decades, you come in immediately and start picking up welfare. For five years, you have to say you will not be asking or using our welfare systems.”

And, despite the incoming attacks against his plan, the president actually modeled his program off of Australia and Canada, both of which feature a points-based visa system that rewards only the top immigrant achievers.

Migrants to those countries must compete for a limited number of visas by gaining points for English proficiency, competitive training, a job offer or another major achievement that benefits the host country.

Compare that to Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the border to millions of unvetted migrants who can’t speak German and lack employable skills, which dooms them to perpetual welfare paid by German taxpayers – and boredom that manifests into terrorist attacks against, once again, German taxpayers.

Last year the German government admitted that only 2.8% of over 1.2 million migrants had gotten a job – but even then those statistics might be exaggerated, according to journalist Chris Menahan.

“They said back in July only 55 out of one million migrants had got jobs with any major firms and 50 of those jobs were working at the post office,” he reported. “Two-thirds or more of these migrants are illiterate in their own languages.”

“They came because Merkel promised them free money if they can just make it into the country.”

