Trump Nominates 1st African-American Woman to be Marine Brigadier General

Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced a historic nomination from the president on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Marine Corps Col. Lorna M. Mahlock will be the first African-American female to serve as brigadier general, according to the Marine Corps office of public affairs.

Right now, Mahlock is the deputy director of operations, plans, policies and operations directorate at the Marine Corps’ headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to a press release.

The Marine Corps is the smallest of the four military services, and the branch has the fewest female service members, according to the Marine Corps Community Services.

Illegal Alien Accused of Ramming Motorcyclist Off the Road Arrested

Rand Paul Warns 'Trump Haters' At FBI Still Have Top-secret Security Clearance

Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, he already would have

Whoopi Goldberg: Riots Over Mueller Firing 'Would Be Fun to Watch'

Trump Just Took a Giant Step Towards Actual Welfare Reform

