Trump Nominates First Black Woman To Serve As Brigadier General Rank

President Donald Trump has nominated Marine Corps Col. Lorna Mahlock to be the first black female brigadier general, according to the military branch’s media office.

Pres. Trump nominates first African-American woman to serve as brigadier general. https://t.co/pQclFmMSj5 pic.twitter.com/zBRPiODXzF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 12, 2018

Secretary of Defense James Mattis made the announcement on Tuesday, CNN reports.

Mahlock is currently stationed at the Marines’ Operations, Plans, Policies, and Operations Directorate in Washington, D.C.

