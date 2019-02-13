Trump Noncommittal on Weak Funding Deal

Congress on Wednesday was up against a tight deadline to pass a bipartisan accord to avert another partial U.S. government shutdown, but President Donald Trump could still torpedo the deal that denied him funds for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday evening, a senior aide said, despite not yet having produced a written copy of the agreement reached by congressional negotiators on Monday night.

The measure’s fate in the chamber was far from certain given the risk of conservatives and liberals opposing the compromise for different reasons.

