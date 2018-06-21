Trump: North Korea Returns Remains of 200 U.S. Troops

President Donald Trump said that the remains of 200 U.S. troops have been returned by North Korea.

Trump made the announcement while speaking at a Wednesday rally in Duluth, Minnesota, making reference to the “fallen heroes” of the Korean War.

“We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back,” Trump said.

While U.S. military leaders have yet to provide confirmation, U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity Tuesday said they were expecting North Korea to send a “sizeable number” within days.

The remains would reportedly be handed over to the United Nations Command in South Korea before making their way to Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base.

Trump told reporters that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had agreed to return the remains of U.S. soldiers following the summit in Singapore earlier this month.

The Korean War, which ran from 1950 to 1953, took the lives of more than 36,500 U.S. military personnel.

Roughly 7,700 U.S. troops still remain unaccounted for to this day.

As noted by NBC News, North Korea last returned the remains of U.S. soldiers more than a decade ago.

“The last time North Korea turned over remains was in 2007, when Bill Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador and New Mexico governor, secured the return of six sets,” NBC News reports.

Joint U.S.-North Korea military search teams also recovered the remains of 229 U.S. personnel between 1996 and 2005.

U.S. officials also said that a formal ceremony was being planned to commemorate the Americans return back home.

