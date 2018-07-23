Trump "Not at All" Worried Over Potential Clash With Iran

Image Credits: Tasnim News / Wikimedia Commons.

President Trump on Monday said he isn’t concerned about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, hours after he threatened severe consequences against the regime over its “demented” comments about America.

“Not at all,” Trump responded when asked by reporters at a White House event if he was worried about provoking Iran.

The president lashed out at Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani in a pre-dawn tweet Monday morning, promising “consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if officials in Tehran continue their virulent attacks against the United States.

