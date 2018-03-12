Trump: Not enough 'political support' to raise age for gun buys

President Trump on Monday suggested he still supports raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun despite the idea being left out of a White House proposal released over the weekend.

In two morning tweets, the president reiterated his support for strengthening background checks, arming school officials and banning bump stocks.

The president also said he supports raising the age for purchasing rifles to 21, but said there is not enough political support to make the idea law.

“Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward. Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent!” Trump tweeted.

