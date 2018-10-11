Trump 'Not Happy' With Border Wall Progress, Vows Something 'Very Strong' After Election

President Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday he’s “not happy” with the pace of progress on the border wall, vowing something “very strong” will happen after the midterm elections.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to introduce legislation that would fully fund President Trump’s wall on along the nation’s southern border, FoxNews.com reported.

Congress has already funneled $1.6 billion to construction as part of the omnibus spending bill for the 2018 fiscal year, but McCarthy’s new bill would direct about $23.4 billion toward building the wall, a signature issue for Trump.

