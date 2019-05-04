Trump: Nuclear Deal Will Happen With North Korea

President Trump on Saturday voiced confidence in North Korea’s Kim Jong Un after the country fired what officials said were multiple projectiles toward Japan.

“Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it,” Trump tweeted.

“He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!” he added.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles off its east coast on Saturday morning, the latest launch following Trump and Kim’s February summit in Vietnam, which failed to produce a nuclear deal.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectiles traveled up to 125 miles before falling into the sea between North Korea and Japan.

Read more

China has been exposed for trying to export electronics to the US that have the ability to spy for the Chinese government. Former NSA whistle blower William Binney joins Alex to discuss the future of 5G technology.