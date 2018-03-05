Trump: Obama Crimes “Bigger Than Watergate”

The Obama administration’s crimes during the 2016 election are “bigger than Watergate,” President Trump tweeted on Monday.

In particular, the Obama administration had illegally surveilled the Trump campaign for no reason other than to boost Hillary Clinton, the president pointed out, adding that was zero indication of wrongdoing to warrant a scandal-plagued investigation.

Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

The investigation had relied on a warrant obtained with the notorious and hyper-partisan Steele dossier, which was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC via Fusion GPS, to justify its surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Trump also indicated that the activities of the Russian nationals recently indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller occurred under Obama’s watch, yet nothing was done to stop them until it was politically convenient.

As Infowars reported, the Russian nationals were featured in a 2014 Buzzfeed article – long before Trump entered the White House race.

“Russia’s campaign to shape international opinion around its invasion of Ukraine has extended to recruiting and training a new cadre of online trolls that have been deployed to spread the Kremlin’s message on the comments section of top American websites,” wrote Buzzfeed’s Max Seddon.

“The bizarre hive of social media activity appears to be part of a two-pronged Kremlin campaign to claim control over the internet, launching a million-dollar army of trolls to mold American public opinion as it cracks down on internet freedom at home.”

Yet nothing was done about their activities then, indicating that Mueller’s indictments are politically-motivated to damage President Trump – which gives credibility to Trump’s tweet.

