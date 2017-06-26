Trump: Obama Did NOTHING About Russia Because He Expected Hillary To Win

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning and continued his running commentary on the Russian conspiracy theory, exclaiming that former President Obama knew about the possibility of Russia hacking the election, but opted to do nothing because he thought Hillary Clinton would emerge as the victor regardless.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Trump noted that Obama did not ‘choke’ as some in the media have suggested, but rather that the former President “colluded or obstructed” because he thought it would help the Democratic campaign.

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Trump added that Obama opted not to do anything despite knowing about the Russian threat for four months.

Trump also said that he deserved an apology because there is still no evidence of anyone connected with his campaign being involved with Russian meddling, despite continued accusations:

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The President then hit out at Democrats, saying that hey have ” become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS”:

The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Trump, currently under investigation by The Justice Department, the FBI and the Senate and House Intelligence committees, first brought up Obama’s inaction in an interview last week.

“Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it. But nobody wants to talk about that,” Trump said.

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

“The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before they even — before the election. And I hardly see it. It’s an amazing thing,” The President added.

“In other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn’t he do something about it? He should have done something about it. But you don’t read that. It’s quite sad,” Trump urged.