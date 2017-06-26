Trump: Obama Did NOTHING About Russia Because He Expected Hillary To Win

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning and continued his running commentary on the Russian conspiracy theory, exclaiming that former President Obama knew about the possibility of Russia hacking the election, but opted to do nothing because he thought Hillary Clinton would emerge as the victor regardless.

Trump noted that Obama did not ‘choke’ as some in the media have suggested, but rather that the former President “colluded or obstructed” because he thought it would help the Democratic campaign.

Trump added that Obama opted not to do anything despite knowing about the Russian threat for four months.

Trump also said that he deserved an apology because there is still no evidence of anyone connected with his campaign being involved with Russian meddling, despite continued accusations:

The President then hit out at Democrats, saying that hey have ” become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS”:

Trump, currently under investigation by The Justice Department, the FBI and the Senate and House Intelligence committees, first brought up Obama’s inaction in an interview last week.

“Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it. But nobody wants to talk about that,” Trump said.

“The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before they even — before the election. And I hardly see it. It’s an amazing thing,” The President added.

“In other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn’t he do something about it? He should have done something about it. But you don’t read that. It’s quite sad,” Trump urged.


Related Articles

Supreme Court Allows Trump's Travel Ban to Partially Take Effect

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Travel Ban to Partially Take Effect

U.S. News
Comments
Feminist Magazine Demands White Women Abort Their Babies to Solve Racism

Feminist Magazine Demands White Women Abort Their Babies to Solve Racism

U.S. News
Comments

Muslim Woman Arrested For Setting Fire To Iowa Mosque She Attended

U.S. News
Comments

Clueless Anti-Trump Protesters Have No Idea About Anything

U.S. News
Comments

Very Fake News Scandal Consumes CNN

U.S. News
Comments

Comments