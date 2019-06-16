Trump: Obama 'Had to Know' of Deep State 'Setup' To Block My Presidential Bid

President Trump said former President Obama “had to know” about what he believes was a “setup” to prevent him from becoming president.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Trump insisted special counsel Robert Mueller’s report cleared him of allegations of collusion with Russia and accused “low-lifes” in the FBI of working against him.

“There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion,” Trump said. “Now, there’s no collusion. That means they set — it was a setup. In my opinion, and I think it’s gonna come out.”

.@GStephanopoulos: "You clearly believe that there was a group of people working against you. Do you think Pres. Obama was behind it?" Pres. Trump: "I would say that he certainly must have known about it … I'm not gonna make that statement quite yet" https://t.co/J72Biz1YSs pic.twitter.com/xANi3MPLb7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 16, 2019

Stephanopoulos asked him, “You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?”

“I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain,” Trump responded. “But you’re gonna find that out. I’m not gonna make that statement quite yet. But I would say that President Obama had to know about it.”

