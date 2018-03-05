Trump: Obama Attempt To Derail Campaign 'Bigger Than Watergate'

The Obama administration’s attempt to discredit the Trump campaign in 2016 so Hillary Clinton could win is “bigger than Watergate,” according to President Trump.

“Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November?” he tweeted Monday. “Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling.”

Former Obama officials admitted the administration knew about Russian meddling before the 2016 election but did little to address it.

That’s because they believed Hillary Clinton would win, and Obama “didn’t want to ‘rock the boat,'” Trump had tweeted last month.

“When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems,” he added.

Trump’s charge against Obama triggered former CIA Director and Obama-loyalist John Brennan, who lashed out at the president on Twitter on Monday.

“This tweet is a great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of facts, and increased anxiety and panic (rightly so) about the Mueller investigation,” he said. “When will those in Congress and the 30% of Americans who still support you realize you are a charlatan?”

Brennan’s insult is ironic given he likely perjured Congress for claiming the dossier had no part in obtaining the FISA warrant used to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

“In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election ‘to help Trump’s chances of victory,'” wrote Paul Sperry last month.

Additionally, Brennan testified he “had no awareness” about who paid for the infamous Steele dossier, which has since been revealed to be untrue.

“Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign,” Sperry added.