Trump Offers Condolences to Mexico after 7.1 Quake -- Leftists Still Attack on Twitter

Within minutes of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake striking Central Mexico Tuesday, President Trump and his wife offered swift condolences.

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Thinking of those in #Mexico affected by today's #earthquake. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 19, 2017

But that wasn’t enough for lefties, many of whom didn’t bother to check whether the US president had commented on the earthquake.

Instead of focusing on relief efforts, Trump haters predictably used the latest Mexico City quake as another opportunity to attack Trump.

Let's see if Trump offers help to Mexico after they just experienced a major earthquake. — Nana (@nancyrbush) September 19, 2017

I bet you Trump won't try helping Mexico after this horrible earthquake , but Mexico helped the US — 21 CABBAGE (@simple_irvin) September 19, 2017

When we flooded, Mexico offered us aid (& Trump ignored it). Wonder if Trump will offer aid to those suffering from the earthquake? #sismo — Sam White (@samwhiteout) September 19, 2017

There was a devastating earthquake in Mexico City today getting minimal coverage on cable news.Is Trump's Mexico hate rubbing off on media? — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) September 19, 2017

Is your tremendous wall earthquake proof? Kind of schizo Trump today. You care for Mexicans just send them all back to Mexico — Mike Kessler (@cardinalfan8191) September 19, 2017

Has Trump mentioned the earthquake in Mexico yet? Offered aid?? #ImpeachTrump — Kristin (@Kristin_wh22) September 19, 2017

Hey Donald Trump our former friend and ally to the south just had another earthquake. Don't send words days late send help! — Patricia S (@pas89101) September 19, 2017

America has always helped our neighbors in past. Trump grow a heart & help Mexico City ppl displaced by earthquake. They'd help us. — Dnesdnal (@Faelythgim83) September 19, 2017

I don't believe Trump really cares about the people killed in Mexico City due to a 7.1 magnitude earthquake today — Ohla (@DJOHLA) September 19, 2017

The earthquake came too early.Would have been partially beneficial after the Trump wall. — Sam (@Sandosons) September 19, 2017

Another major earthquake in Mexico for the Trump administration to completely ignore… — Perfect Convfefe (@Perfect_Timing) September 19, 2017

Irony #Trump right after your disgusting & absurd speech at the #UnitedNations #Mexico suffered an #earthquake. Mother Nature is angry! — Badiño (@muhamad12) September 19, 2017

Others even blamed Trump for the earthquake:

#TuesdayThoughts Reports Say Mexico City Hit By A 7.1#Earthquake I Knew It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before #Trump Got His Hands On #HAARP pic.twitter.com/bPMSDB4jH1 — #NonBeliever✊ (@Fresh_Flames1) September 19, 2017

7.1 earthquake rocks central Mexico, topples buildings. F U to hell trump hypocrite and all those responsible. ….HAARP strikes again — Davida Reis (@egoda) September 19, 2017

And others asked if Trump would finally acknowledge “climate change,” with one stating, “God’s not helping so we have to”:

@AP Please world override Trump on climate change, second hurricane devastation & 7.1 earthquake, God's not helping so we have to. — rocket squirrel (@rocketsquirl) September 19, 2017

Waiting for Trump to ignore the earthquake in Mexico and still deny climate change is a thing — Lj (@lj_summers) September 19, 2017

I think trump denied climate change bc hes really trying to wipe out brown ppl with it. These hurricanes and earthquake in pr & mexico — kass ✨ (@xsassanova) September 19, 2017