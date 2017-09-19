Trump Offers Condolences to Mexico after 7.1 Quake -- Leftists Still Attack on Twitter

Within minutes of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake striking Central Mexico Tuesday, President Trump and his wife offered swift condolences.

But that wasn’t enough for lefties, many of whom didn’t bother to check whether the US president had commented on the earthquake.

Instead of focusing on relief efforts, Trump haters predictably used the latest Mexico City quake as another opportunity to attack Trump.

Others even blamed Trump for the earthquake:

And others asked if Trump would finally acknowledge “climate change,” with one stating, “God’s not helping so we have to”:


Trump Administration Moving Ahead With Test Designs for Border Wall

