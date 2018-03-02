Trump Official Says Illegal Immigrants “Have No Constitutional Right to Abortion”

Trump official Scott Lloyd continues to face attacks on his character because of his life-affirming policies in the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The latest attack targets comments that Lloyd made during a December deposition about pregnant illegal immigrant minors who want abortions. The ACLU is suing the federal government to force it to help facilitate these girls’ abortions with taxpayer dollars.

The comment that is garnering so much negative publicity is this: Lloyd told the deposition that illegal immigrant minors have “no constitutional right to abortion,” The Hill reports.

The ACLU highlighted the remark this week in a series of documents that it released related to its legal battle with the government.

