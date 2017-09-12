Trump officials call out China, Russia for helping N. Korea evade sanctions

The Trump administration on Tuesday called out Russia and China for helping North Korea evade international sanctions, publicly detailing how the two countries help Pyongyang smuggle coal.

“The intelligence community has provided to your committee today evidence of how vessels originate in China, they turn off their transponders as they move into North Korean waters and dock at North Korean ports and they onload commodities such as coal. They keep those transponders off and then they turn them back on as they round the South Korean peninsula, and they head into a Russian port,” Assistant Treasury Secretary Marshall Billingslea told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, pointing to a chart of satellite images and maps he said illustrate specific examples.

“In this particular case, this vessel … sat in that Russian port for a period of time and then headed back out to water, ultimately docking back in China with North Korea-origin coal — sanctions evasion.

