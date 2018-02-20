Trump officials move to expand non-ObamaCare insurance plans

Image Credits: DarkoStojanovic/Pixabay.

The Trump administration on Tuesday made a controversial move to expand access to health insurance that does not meet ObamaCare requirements.

The proposed rules would expand access to short-term health insurance to a duration of up to 12 months, lifting the Obama administration’s restrictions that limited the plans to a maximum of three months.

Democrats oppose the move as opening the door to “junk insurance,” since the short-term plans allow people with pre-existing conditions to be charged more and do not meet the requirements for what services a plan must cover.

The administration argues the move will provide cheaper options for people facing high costs for ObamaCare plans.

