Trump on Acosta Returning to White House: ‘If He Misbehaves, We’ll Throw Him Out’

In an exclusive interview with “Fox News Sunday” that will air this weekend, President Donald Trump responded to the temporary reinstatement of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass and told Chris Wallace, “if he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out.”

When asked about the judge’s ruling that the White House must reinstate Acosta’s press pass, Trump said the White House is establishing rules of decorum, but if Acosta violates them, he’ll be back out.

“Yeah, it’s fine. I mean, it’s not a big deal,” Trump told Wallace. “What they said though is that we have to create rules and regulations for conduct, etc., etc. We’re doing that. We’re going to write them up right now. It’s not a big deal. And if he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out, or we’ll stop the news conference.”

The White House revoked Acosta’s press pass in response to his antics at a press conference last week, as the Free Beacon previously reported.

