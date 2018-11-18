Trump on Acosta Returning to White House: ‘If He Misbehaves, We’ll Throw Him Out’

In an exclusive interview with “Fox News Sunday” that will air this weekend, President Donald Trump responded to the temporary reinstatement of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass and told Chris Wallace, “if he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out.”

When asked about the judge’s ruling that the White House must reinstate Acosta’s press pass, Trump said the White House is establishing rules of decorum, but if Acosta violates them, he’ll be back out.

“Yeah, it’s fine. I mean, it’s not a big deal,” Trump told Wallace. “What they said though is that we have to create rules and regulations for conduct, etc., etc. We’re doing that. We’re going to write them up right now. It’s not a big deal. And if he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out, or we’ll stop the news conference.”

The White House revoked Acosta’s press pass in response to his antics at a press conference last week, as the Free Beacon previously reported.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Scolds CNN’s Stelter for Report on His Door After Mob Outside House: ‘I Hope You’re Ashamed’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Dismisses Climate Change Questions About Wildfires: ‘I Want Great Climate’

U.S. News
comments

Racist Note Left On Kansas Student’s Door… Was Written By Himself

U.S. News
comments

Comments