Trump on DACA: Hispanics Will Start 'Falling in Love' With Republicans

Donald Trump blasted Democrats Tuesday for “doing nothing on DACA” and said that Hispanics “will go hard against Dems, will start falling in love with Republicans and their President.”

Congress is expected to discuss the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Wednesday during a meeting at the White House.

In September, the Trump administration gave Congress six months to come up with a solution to the program, which should include funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Friday, Trump said, “there can be no DACA without the desperately needed border wall at the southern border and an end to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc.”


